The president and his party are pushing herd immunity since their massive failure in handling the novel coronavirus, but they don’t break down the numbers. By using the internet and simple mathematics we can find out just what their plan for Americans is.
To achieve herd immunity 50% to 90% of the population must be infected and the rest must be extremely lucky. The U.S. had 328,200,000 people in 2019, according to the U.S. Census. This would mean between 164,100,000 and 295,380,000 must be infected with the coronavirus. The mortality rate of COVID to those infected is 3% to 4%, according to the World Health Organization. Using my calculator, herd immunity would mean, at 50%, 4,923,000 to 6,564,000 Americans will have to die and, at 90%, between 8,861,400 to 11,815,200 will have to die. If every American gets infected there will be between 9,846,000 and 13,128,000 deaths.
Today there are 8,120,000 infected and 219,000 dead. Unless you are buying businesses shut down by the virus for pennies on the dollar, you can’t call our leadership’s handling of the virus a success.
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown
