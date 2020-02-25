Those who believe in socialism are deeply ignorant of history. History has proved over and over again that it does not work. Yet those who believe in it fail to realize this till it is too late. They are caught in its trap.
I love our country so much I hate to see it descend into the delusion of socialism. The Democrat candidates running for president are all socialists in one form or another. They are 'buying' votes by promising our citizens everything and anything. But at what price? The cost of our freedom. They will never be happy till they control every area of our lives. Pure evil. I'm a nice guy and love Jesus, yet the liberals bring out the worst in me.
Sean Baltz, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.