John Krull's recent commentary on the president and vice president was standard knife throwing we see every day ... right up to the point where he wrote "It's become clear ...." He moves from there to confuse whom he first calls "decent, stable and experienced people," with "pliant, unquestioning sycophants" on the horns of an ethical dilemma.
Well, which are they, sir?
Later Krull describes the president as "unstable, vindictive, corrupt and temperamentally unsuited for his high office." Three of those accusative descriptions are common subjective opinion we, either care little about, or we abhor. But Mr. Krull's fourth accusative description was carefully nestled into his opinion as if to garner support for the other three. That is the word "corrupt."
That is a serious criminal accusation. In order to make that accusation, Mr. Krull, a journalist must present the evidence. You simply lobbed the cocktail and ran. I call that a foul. Why don't we hold off using that word until we have proof.
Rick Smith, Anderson
