I was disturbed by the comments made recently by the Republican House Representative Trey Hollingsworth.
Besides being patronizing to the extreme, his arguments are unrealistic and illogical. They are, in effect, a "false narrative."
In my opinion, he is giving "aid and comfort" to our declared enemy in this war, the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and the disease it causes, COVID-19.
He is being a "point man" for the Republican Party in this case, and seems to think this as an opportunity to "fix" Social Security and Medicaid, by allowing those now dependent upon these systems to pass away earlier than they naturally would.
If the Republicans and the Democrats were smart, not "in the pocket" of big business and Wall Street, big banks, and the rest of the "status quo," instead of just promoting "stimulus" payments, "unemployment insurance" and "reopening" the economy, they would also call for a "jubilee."
All debts, everywhere, for anything, including rent and mortgage payments, would be declared "suspended" for 90 days. For everyone. Everywhere.
Let the bankers, corporations, Wall Street, all of them, take the same forced "vacation" we have all made to take.
Probably a good idea to just go ahead and close the stock and futures markets for 90 days as well.
David Seal, Anderson
