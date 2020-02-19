The slow recovery of the bobcat population in Indiana is something to be celebrated, and the simple appearance of bobcats on trail cam photos is certainly not a reason to allow trophy hunting and trapping of these elusive cats (“Indiana bobcat sightings continue to climb,” Rick Bramwell column, Jan. 22). After all, anecdotal sightings of bobcats do not count as scientific data nor qualify towards a reliable population estimate.
Hoosiers have already shown where they firmly stand on this issue. The Department of Natural Resources faced massive public backlash when it initially sought input on opening a season on bobcats – comments opposing a hunt outnumbered those in favor by a whopping 4 to 1, and when the DNR formally introduced the proposal, more than 1,300 residents spoke out against it, versus only 125 in favor.
Indiana’s wildlife belongs to all of its residents – not just a few individuals who want to sell a bobcat pelt. Bobcats aren’t overpopulated, they go out of their way to avoid humans, and they play a critical role in our state’s ecosystem. Our state’s only wild cat deserves better than to be caught in a cruel steel-jawed leghold trap, and should remain protected.
Erin Huang, Indianapolis
