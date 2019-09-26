I would like to give thanks to Kenneth who works the supply chain at St. Vincent Anderson hospital for saving my dad's life on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
My dad drove himself to the ER, but collapsed outside in a dark corner. Kenneth was on his way into work and heard my dad's cry for help. He quickly alerted the ER department and they gave my dad CPR. Had it not been for Kenneth, my dad would not be here today. We are forever grateful.
Heidi Messersmith, Muncie
