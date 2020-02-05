Having been subpoenaed to testify in a federal grand jury investigation where the person being investigated was not called to appear, I asserted my rights not to be sworn in.
The investigated should legally be present when investigated as was the point made in the impeachment trial. I did not go to jail, I only angered a corrupt judge. In the House impeachment trial the president was omitted from the investigation. You've heard it all in these past days. The House Democrats continue to uphold the errors committed in their hurry-up procedure as well as asking for a new witness without discovery and without the right for cross-examination of previous witnesses.
In such a serious matter, why would the House so carelessly ignore the rules unless they knew they did not have a case? Did they actually believe this would fly or is it pure harassment? Seems to me that it is the House that will go down in history in a negative way while the president will be recorded as a true patriot, fighting through muddy waters to achieve his promises. This trial cannot be compared to any previous impeachment.
Patricia Mead, Pendleton
