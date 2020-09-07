Elizabeth Mains (Aug. 17) wrote that division in America has been caused not by Donald Trump, but by Democrats and the media, because we hate him. I and others I know do not hate him, but we are angry about what he has done to our country.
Does anyone think that a president’s tweets calling people “fool,” “jerk,” “a disaster,” “very dumb,” “low IQ,” “a nasty, horrible person,” etc., aren’t divisive?
The media reports what they see and hear. They don’t make things up. We have seen with our own eyes immigrant babies in cages and the longest government shutdown in history to get funding for a border wall which 60% of Americans oppose. We have been disgusted by the sight of huge illegal Trump-Pence signs on the White House lawn, ordered by the only president so arrogant and lacking in respect to do so.
We have heard with our own ears Donald Trump saying he believes a communist dictator over our intelligence agencies, that white supremacists shouting anti-Semitic chants were “very fine people,” that climate change is a “hoax,” and illegal attempts to get foreign governments to interfere in our elections.
Mains said, “You can tell he is for the American people.” If you care about people, you don’t lie to them 20,000 times. You do whatever it takes to control a deadly virus, not just say, "It will disappear.”
There is no question that Donald Trump has divided our country. The question is, how can any citizen condone this?
Norma Abbey, Anderson
