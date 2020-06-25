The sheriff confiscated the personal computer of former county drainage coordinator Todd Baldridge, to investigate a data dump by Baldrige after he stopped working for the county. Baldridge was appointed drainage coordinator in mid-2019. His position was eliminated on March 10, 2020, after the Madison County Council learned it must spend extra money on voting machines. Baldridge has worked as political consultant on the campaigns of Republicans Mike Gaskill, Kelly Gaskill, and Mike Phipps. How might politics and drainage issues intersect?
Ask Victoria Spartz, the Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives. In 2004 the Spartz family bought 60 acres at State Road 37 and 32/38. Over two years they had filled wetlands, knocked down trees and planned to fill two spurs of regulated drain, when they were stopped by IDEM because they failed to obtain required state and federal permits. The economy soured during negotiations and in 2010 they lost the land to foreclosure settlement.
Victoria Spartz was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Luke Kenley. As state senator, Spartz backed Senate Bill 229 to remove IDEM oversight of wetlands near regulated drains. Like President Trump, Spartz opposes job-killing government regulations which interfere with capitalist ventures. Regulations to protect the environment are in the firing line.
What particular interest Todd Baldridge might have in drainage in Madison County we don’t know. What we do know is that wetlands and regulated drains are an important issue to real estate developers, farmers, and all landowners. Enter politics.
Sharon L. Wright, Frankton
