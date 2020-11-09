This is my first letter to the editor and my last, but I needed to point out the hypocrisy that I witnessed as I drove though our city on this Election Day 2020.
Here is what I would like to point out. Ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic churches were considered, and in many cases continue to be considered, "Nonessential" according to our governing bodies across our city, state and country. In fact, on Easter Sunday 2020 anyone could buy essential needs at a liquor store or a lottery ticket at a gas station, but you couldn't go to church. And if you did manage to find a church open, they were ridiculed and accused of pastoral malpractice. "How dare they!"
Yet low and behold today, Election Day 2020, these same places of worship have found themselves to be all of a sudden "Essential!" It is my hope that never again, for whatever reason, will the doors to our faith communities be locked, yet suddenly "open" to accommodate either political party. To me "hypocrisy" at its finest.
Philip Morgan, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.