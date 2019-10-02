The House Democrats' impeachment "inquiry" has been too long coming. The Trump administration has been riddled with scandals and corruption from its beginning, and he should already have faced impeachment.
Democrats and especially Republicans in Congress have ignored obvious abuses of power and violations of constitutional mandates. Consider only the provisions of the seldom-cited Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, forbidding the president from accepting anything of value from any foreign entity. (Seldom cited because no previous president has so blatantly violated it.)
Though Trump doesn't accept his presidential salary, he has made millions through the sort of malfeasance detailed in the Sept. 20, 2019, issue of "The Week." Mike Pence and his staff, for instance, stayed at a Trump resort in Ireland three hours away from Dublin, where they were to attend meetings. Also, Trump wants next year's G-7 summit to be held at his resort in Doral, Florida (claiming he'll make no money from that), and he has spent more than 100 million taxpayer dollars on over 200 golf outings to his own properties. And tens, perhaps hundreds, of millions has been spent by corporations, evangelical organizations, and at least 22 foreign governments at several Trump hotels.
Now, with the Ukraine collusion scandal, House Democrats have finally acted. This step is not, as Trump has again claimed, the worst political witch hunt in our history (he does love to exaggerate!) but Congress is finally fulfilling one of its most serious constitutional duties.
Stephen Guy, Daleville
