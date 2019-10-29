The tragedy in Rochester continues. The governor and the Indiana Legislature should be ashamed of themselves. They used a family's grief as impetus to pass a new law, nothing in it that would have prevented this tragedy.
They did nothing to address two major factors to this tragedy:
• The children were boarding the bus in the pitch dark.
• The new-technology lights on the buses are over-the-top too bright.
On the first count: They could have made it a law, like California just did, that makes schools start later in the morning. Or they could have gotten us off “double daylight saving time,” or at least it being still in effect so late in the year.
On the second count: Most new automotive headlights and safety lights, especially those based on LED technology, are simply too bright. They overpower human vision, and may have actually hid the bus and the children from the young woman's vision, while being so bright as to likely “stun” her vision, too.
How can the Department of Transportation allow this to happen? Because they are still using the standards written for incandescent lamps, not for super-powerful and efficient LEDs. And they simply dropped the ball on the new stop-arm flash rate: It is now a 6-8 Hertz rate that could trigger epileptic seizures.
David Seal, Anderson
