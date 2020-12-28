Indiana joined many other states to have the Supreme Court overturn millions of votes in the 2020 election. The Republican Party must be their religion. Maybe if they lived under a dictator a few years they could appreciate their freedom. Indiana is a white supremacy state. Always has been.
Indiana has a one-party government by manipulating districts and suppressing votes. Otherwise known as cheating. We deserve what we allow through blind political allegiance. Donald Trump asked the minority communities "what do you have to lose?" If you vote for me. Easy answer. Your soul.
We say character counts and we believe the 10 Commandments. Verbalizing and displaying doesn't equate with obeying. God will separate those who give lip service and those who live what they preach. Time for soul searching.
Ray Turner, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.