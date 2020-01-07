Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was in charge of Iran’s special operations Quds force, which is mainly responsible for “military” operations outside Iran. Many reports of tortures, atrocities and deaths have been blamed on Soleimani’s leadership in Syria, Iraq, and other locations.
Julian Reichelt, the editor-in-chief of the German newspaper Bild, just authored a sizzling commentary praising President Donald Trump for authorizing a military strike to eliminate Soleimani. “President Trump has freed the world of a monster whose aim in life was an atomic cloud over Tel Aviv. Trump has acted in self-defense – the self-defense of the U.S. and all peace-loving people,” wrote Reichelt.
That said, Esmail Ghaani, the Iranian general taking over for Soleimani, stated that “actions will be taken” to revenge the death of Soleimani. Strong adversarial rhetoric has come out of Iran regarding this situation. Things could easily, and dangerously escalate.
What can the average American citizen do? Pray. Even though many politicians have lost sight of the importance of God in our nation, there are still many Americans who recognize the importance of God in all our affairs.
Pray for God’s guidance over President Trump – that he will make the “right” decisions. Pray for Iran that the people will overthrow the government with an internal coup, bringing about a democratic government with personal freedoms. Pray for protection over our nation, military forces, installations, and ships worldwide. Pray against the spirits of darkness that want death, chaos and destruction.
God should always be our refuge for guidance and protection, as individuals and as a nation.
Michael Imhof, Aurora, Illinois
Former Anderson resident
