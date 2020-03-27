We, as a society, are hypocrites. As we are going through this worldwide pandemic we are told by our leaders to pray.
While prayer is always a good thing, why do so many only seek God during tough times? If God is so good, then shouldn't we be seeking him every day of our lives? Those who draw near to God during tough times will be the first ones to fall away when times are good. Imagine if you had a friend who only called you when he needed a favor, how would that make your feel?
How do you think God feels when we only cry out for mercy when we need it, then go back to living our sinful lives when the crisis is over?
It's time to wake up to reality. Each of us needs to look in the mirror and do some serious self-examination on how we are going to live our lives consistently. You cannot make a fool of God, if you only seek him when you need him, then you are the fool.
Sean Baltz, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.