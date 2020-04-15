You gotta hand it to the Trumpster. His handling of Jerome Powell has forced the Federal Reserve rate to 0.25.
The stock market was more important than preparing for the coronavirus that would soon overwhelm America.
We had Republican governors in South Carolina and others advising people to go shopping, go out to eat and above all, don't fret over this nonsense. The very next day, they were declaring a state of emergency and telling people to stay home.
This is not a time for political partisanship. We need leadership and truth out of Washington. Every time the Trumpster speaks and rambles on and on about how good things are going, I just want to puke.
His lying has finally caught up to himself. The only people who believe him are the delusional, which I must admit, are many.
The patronizing Mike Pence is such a pathetic figure at the podium. I think he realizes that his days as vice president are numbered as Nikki Haley is beginning to emerge more and more.
Donald Trump needs a jolt and it will be Haley as his new vice president running mate.
This will distract the public from the disaster that's on us now. The soap opera continues as the death count rises.
Ronald K. Jones, Anderson
