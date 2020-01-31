Positive proof is now available. If anyone thought the impeachment of President Trump was for real, they may want to reconsider. When Bill Clinton was impeached it took 11 minutes for the articles of impeachment to reach the Senate.
But that was a real impeachment with several real crimes. Here we have fancy Nancy sitting on the papers. Proof it was a political impeachment. Nothing less. Quid pro quo Joe thinks he's off limits just because he's running for president. He's not.
If that were true any politician who sees they are under investigation would simply announce they're running for president. I love how the Democrats keep saying no one is above the law. Finish the sentence. No one is above the law except Hillary Clinton.
Thirty-three thousand emails subpoenaed by Congress deleted. Smashed cellphones. But that is OK because she's a Democrat. No one is above the law, right Nancy, Adam, Jerry and Chuck, who all live in sanctuary cities disobeying federal immigration laws. What hypocrites.
The last thing this country needs is for the Democrats to preach us a sermon on rule of law.
If it wasn't for the Democrats' double standard, they wouldn't have any standards at all.
Jim Anderson, Alexandria
