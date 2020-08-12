Regarding the two columns from Kelly Hawes and George Will on Aug. 1:
We again seem to find ourselves having to decide between candidates who each have issues. However, Joe Biden has been in government for over 40 years. Now he's going to save us?
I'm not a Donald Trump lover, but I see a candidate who wants people to stand up and be self-sufficient, stop free handouts and bring back industry to the United States. While in elected office Joe Biden was part of the movement that drove industry and jobs out of this country. It's also clear his family profited from his position. Those who want bigger government and free handouts are more afraid than ever that Trump may win reelection, hence the civil unrest by this small group of rioters.
Most Americans are sitting in their houses watching the lunacy that is being encouraged by local and national politicians wondering what in the world is happening. If you think electing Biden will calm things down you're mistaken. We do have things to make better in this country; however, Biden is more of the same old thing and his "free stuff for everyone" message is ridiculous. Nothing is free. Us taxpayers foot the bill for those freebies.
Doug Carwile, Pendleton
