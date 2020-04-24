During this COVID-19 crisis, our attention has been rightfully focused on those frontline health care providers who have been caring for those infected by this virus. If you or a loved one has required medical attention during this time I know you join me in expressing your profound gratitude for their selfless service.
At Community Hospital Anderson, in addition to those frontline caregivers, there are countless others who also serve behind the scenes. One such person is John Harris, vice president and chief financial officer who is retiring on May 1 after 38 years of service.
Having worked with John for most of those years, I can attest that he has carried out his responsibilities in a caring and compassionate manner. While John was responsible to make sure the hospital was financially sound, he always did that with the welfare of patients and employees in mind.
In short, John was truly a CFO with a heart. Please join me in congratulating John on 38 years of exemplary service and best wishes for a wonderful retirement. He will be missed at Community Hospital Anderson.
Keith Trent, Anderson
