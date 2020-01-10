After attending several court sessions with two of my daughters, I'm curious as to why the courts in Madison County don't do anything to fathers who don't pay child support. One is over $20,000 behind in payments and another is up to $2,000. Neither one has seen the inside of a jail cell and probably won't.
I understand the jail is overcrowded but I also hear of people every day who are arrested for being $500 behind. And yes, we have been to the 4-D court as well as three others. Nothing ever happens! In 4-D court if you don't show up, it's just continued. How is this helping the children of Madison County?
Maybe if Madison County judges saw to it that parents (mothers and fathers) that are behind in child support were held accountable we wouldn't see the rise in abuse/deaths of our children. These are our future leaders. Help them now so they can thrive. Show them you care, Madison County.
Barb Funk, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.