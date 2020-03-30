Unequal coronavirus risks and grocery shopping
Many grocery stores are dedicating weekly hours to senior citizens. I first read about Publix making this public health commitment.
The company stated: “According to the CDC, individuals over the age of 65 are at increased risk of complications from the coronavirus. Publix is offering these expanded hours to better support our elder community.”
Since the dedicated hours are typically opening hours: 1) the stores can be cleaned before vulnerable shoppers arrive, 2) fewer shoppers means less exposure and 3) the shelves aren’t empty for those who are most at risk.
While I think it would be best to 1) deliver groceries to vulnerable populations or 2) take advantage of the grocery “pickup” option available at Walmart and Pay Less, many do not have those options. Therefore, dedicated hours at grocery stores is a must.
My brief search found that Walmart and Dollar General have promised dedicated hours for vulnerable populations. I hope that Aldi, Meijer, and Pay Less will take similar actions.
If you as a reader are well and have older family members nearby, please deliver their groceries or encourage them, (maybe teach them how), to use “pickup.”
Karin Craton, Anderson
