I am a retired Anderson Community Schools educator. My husband and I watch our fifth grade granddaughter while our son works. She has been to in-person school four days this school year at Anderson Community School Corporation.
I thought she was going back to school full time in person after fall break, Oct. 19. The school board has extended the hybrid model for two more weeks after this. That means on Nov. 7 she will have gone to school for eight days since March. E-learning/virtual school /worksheet packets are not the same as in-person schooling. Not even close.
Parents have the option of sending their students to in-person schooling or virtual learning. Let the parents decide what is best for their student and their family situation.
What about the special education students and English as New Learners students? What about the vulnerable at-risk population? What about the hungry students? How many ACS students have enrolled somewhere else? ACS is not fulfilling its mission statement.
Two school board members are up for re-election, Robert Buckhart and Holly Renz. If you disagree with their decision, vote for someone else.
Kate Kalisz, Anderson
