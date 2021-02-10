I would like to say "thank you" and add a one-word critique. To the Madison County Board of Health COVID-19 vaccination team, the word to describe our experience could only be, "WOW!"
We were told to arrive 10 to 15 minutes early, to check in. I'll take a guess, 20 to 25 people were in line in front of us. In a blink of an eye, the line had shortened down to about 10 people. The first table we stopped at was to check our ID. That information was typed into a computer, then we were asked the standard boilerplate questions, "Have you been exposed to the virus? Do you have a cough?" We were given a card to show to the person working in the vaccination room. That line had about three people standing in it. As one person received their shot, they walked out. Then another person in our line was told to enter the room. The Board of Health had five people giving the vaccinations. A lady waved to me to come to her table. She rechecked all my information then added that to her computer. She said "You ready?" Honest, I didn't feel the injection because she was that good. We walked out to another table to sign up for the second shot in a month. We witnessed a very smooth operation, with many moving parts.
I want to publicly say, "Stephenie Grimes, you hit a "home run!"
James R. Rosencrans, Alexandria
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.