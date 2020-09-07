Herald Bulletin Editor Scott Underwood published a column (“Political self-censorship dangerous to democracy” Aug. 31) in which he bemoans the lack of Trump and Biden signs in yards as a sign that the people are reluctant to express their political opinions because of fear of offending or angering those who disagree with them.
That could be. In a time when media and education teach people political correctness is a guiding principle and any digression from that is offensive and inappropriate aggression or microaggression, what else would you expect. We have instituted a time where people flee to safe spaces to avoid hearing anything with which they disagree. We are teaching avoidance as the correct behavior rather than discussion and reasoning and tolerance. A lack of political expression (as in yard signs) makes sense in such times as a result of such training.
Of course, Underwood could be wrong. It may not have anything to do with the results of the push for political correctness. It could simply be that most people do not like Donald Trump and that there is little enthusiasm for the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris ticket. It could simply be that our two major political parties have failed to give us candidates who inspire putting up signs. It could be that the lack of Trump and Biden signs is a shouted political expression the major parties should take to heart and learn from.
Dan Taylor, Anderson
