We at the Ford Street United Methodist Church would like to thank Thomas "T" Burgess and applaud his efforts in support of Boy Scout Troop 361 in Lapel.
T led the troop through several difficult transitions, and his commitment to Scouting and to the young individuals it serves in Lapel is without question. We celebrate his efforts and his heart for young people. T is soon transitioning out of the Scoutmaster role with Troop 361, and therefore this is a perfect occasion to celebrate his dedication and gifts.
We also are deeply appreciative of community members who continue to support Troop 361 as well as members of other community churches who have graciously given to support the scouting effort at Ford Street. Through T's leadership and the generosity of these individuals the troop has steadily grown and has been blessed. Thanks to T, his wife Crystal and the whole family.
If you're in the Lapel area and interested in Scouting contact the Ford Street Church for more information.
Rev. Glenn Knepp, Lapel,
Ford Street United Methodist Church pastor
