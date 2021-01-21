The Republican agenda at the Indiana Statehouse in 2021 should be a people's agenda not Big Business.
Take whatever strong measures are needed to get this COVID virus under control.
The nursing homes in Indiana became a death chamber with this coronavirus. The Legislature needs to pass a new strict set of laws to govern nursing homes in the state (that's tax dollars). It's time the un-American treatment of nursing home patients stops, just so Big Business can make a profit.
Nursing homes should not be allowed to take the savings and property of a person. That property belongs in the family.
The Legislature needs to pass a law that hospitals and insurance companies cannot charge co-pays and deductibles to a patient's bills.
The Legislature should raise the state minimum wage to $10 per hour and add 50 cents each year until it reaches $15.
The Legislature needs to remove the state tax on public employees' pensions.
The Legislature needs to pass a law that no parents have to pay one dime to enroll their kids in school. They have already paid those taxes.
I know the politicians like riding on those smooth roads the construction workers fixed and paved in that 90- and 100-degree heat but it's winter time now and those construction workers go into an unemployment system in Indiana, with its low weekly benefits that is a public embarrassment to workers.
The Republican-controlled Indiana Legislature needs to represent something besides a bunch of little lines drawn on a political map.
Jim Janes Sr., Anderson
