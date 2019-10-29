Oct. 20-26, 2019, was the 14th annual National Friends of Libraries Week. The administration and trustees of the Anderson Public Library would like to take this opportunity to let our Friends group know how much we appreciate all that they do to make a difference for us.
Established in 1987, the Friends of Anderson Public Library have continuously contributed funding for library programming and events for all age groups. In 2019, funds supported our DIY crafting series for adults, Summer Reading for teens and a variety of weekly programs for children. The money raised by the Friends' monthly book sales is vital to the continued success of the library's programming.
Joining the Friends of Anderson Public Library is a terrific way to give back to the Anderson community and show your support for the library. Those interested in joining can find out more information online at www.andersonlibrary.net/friends-of-the-library or by calling the Information Services department at 765-641-2456.
Duane Hoak, APL board of trustees vice president
