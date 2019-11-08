Great article in Monday's edition (Scott Underwood column, Nov. 4). Facts must matter if we as a people are going to make our world a better place to live. Every improvement made in any situation uses the facts of the situation to determine how to change or improve it.
Lies, by definition, are not facts and therefore cannot be used as a basis for sound judgment about anything from climate change to what to eat for breakfast. We as a nation are facing serious challenges both at home and abroad. We need a leader who knows the difference between how things are and how that leader imagines them to be.
Fact or fiction, succeed or fail, difficult decisions are hard enough to make when you not only know but also understand the facts. Lies are easy to tell, they require little effort and no understanding of the facts or truth.
Larry Owen, Anderson
