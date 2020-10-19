Should I say "I'm sorry." No! Why? Reasons are many for the letters published by Fran Hoffman and Norma Abbey on Sept. 7, 2020.
First, my letter (published Aug. 31) was written not just for our president but also on the protesters on how they are a mob now, looting, burning and shootings.
Our police and law enforcement officers have to make instant decisions. Some may be wrong, but their lives matter too. What would you do if someone comes at you? A wild mob?
How about these protesters tearing down our monuments of our heroes and defacing them? Where would we be without them?
As far as presidents, how could people blame one person for the virus? He has top advisers and listens to them.
President Obama tore the country apart more than anyone. He was too busy telling the world how selfish and spoiled the American people are. Still, no, I didn't like him but did respect his office.
Same as George Bush, John Kennedy and Bill Clinton. They all had bad reports but still were liked and respected.
I'm sorry the letter writers got the wrong idea on our president. The news media does not always tell the truth, it depends on who they are for.
There is no way that I could say, "Don't use your mind and think for yourself."
It doesn't make any difference how young or old you are. God gave us a mind to think for oneself so don't let anyone brainwash you without listening first.
Virginia Wood, Anderson
