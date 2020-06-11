Watching recent protests break out in violence takes me back 50 years to another time when the country seemed to be on fire. I was editor of my college paper and I wrote an editorial calling for an end to the violence that tore apart factions demonstrating in the streets for equality and an end to the war.
Like today’s protests, there were infiltrators from the far right and left that sought to twist peaceful protests into anarchy. I saw competing factions smear the message we were trying to make.
I recently found a copy of the editorial and marveled at how little has changed in five decades.
“There is no way that change will come about in this country unless we get our own heads straightened out first,” I wrote. “The revolution is not going to come until you are able to look beyond the color of the person next to you and see the man within."
I also called for ending bias against women and gays.
We are still fighting those battles. I still feel nothing will change until we change the way we treat each other.
I hope my grandkids do not have to take to the streets to fight for the changes we failed to make.
David Allen, Chesterfield
