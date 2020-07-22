This is in regard to the July 8 front-page article by Rebecca Bibbs concerning Black business men and women and the need of residents to support them by only spending their money at Black-owned businesses.
I can see an opportunity for the city, the mayor, and Mr. Winkler to make use of the LoBill Store on the city's west side as a perfect place for all these Black business persons to set up in one place, as suggested by Nichelle Serf, in her Black Coalition Facebook Page.
As we all know, the odds of anything else locating in this building is almost zero percent. Why not go with a win-win scenario and make use of this white elephant, plus think of the great publicity for the city in doing this.
Douglas Copeland, Anderson
