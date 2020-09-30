The election is near. The most important election in the history of this country and the county. In the last several years Madison County government has spent a half billion dollars of county taxpayers' money. Almost a million dollars on lawyers from Indianapolis. Lawyers that represent Madison County should live and pay taxes in Madison County. What did the good old average citizen in Madison County get for the half billion dollars? Nothing.
This old conservative political system has been a 50-year failure for the average citizen in Madison County. These apartment buildings that are behind on their taxes, or not paying anything at all, should not be allowed to evict anyone behind on their rent.
The county commissioners and the County Council talk about budget and money problems. In the meantime they are handing out $20,000 and $30,000 pay raises to some of their political friends.
I am a 60-year county taxpayer. I am sick and tired of these people that were earning next to nothing in wages in the private sector and get a job in county government saying "if you don't pay me $70,000 or $80,000 a year" they will leave county government. Well, be my guest, take off, see what a minimum-wage job can do for you.
Jim Janes, Anderson
