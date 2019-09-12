I have fond memories of growing up, and Mom frying chicken (or steak or pork chops) in a cast iron skillet. The process would result in some drippings and other residues that would stick to it. It was these drippings that Mom used to make delicious gravy.
With the advent of Teflon frying pans (nonstick), the world changed, and it became necessary to develop gravy recipes that would be formulated from materials from who knows where.
In a nutshell, that’s the main reason I don’t like Teflon. Sometimes things are best, simply because stuff sticks. I think that is a basic human need – that things stick.
I wish there was some carryover of this basic need into politics. It seems that politicians make too much use of Teflon in their careers, such that very little if anything ever sticks to them.
I think Teflon has replaced accountability but I am not sure. I think it would be good if they realized that improper conduct of any kind would stick to them. I think it would be good if, when they broke the law, it would stick to them.
I don’t really care a lot for the political scene and I think it has a lot to do with my aversion to Teflon. Perhaps a little more accountability might just be the ticket for a return to the good old days when things stuck. We could all use some good old-fashioned gravy.
Jim Clark, Frankton
