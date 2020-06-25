I have just finished posting the latest COVID-19 data in my Excel spread sheet. I am so glad to report that the residents of Madison County are doing a great job in controlling the virus. I am grateful for the many people who I see wearing a mask because I feel like they are doing this to protect me personally and the other very vulnerable people in our county.
I would like to say that mask wearing is not a political issue. It is not a policy that favors one political party over another. It is a public health issue that protects all of us. Even if you are not a part the vulnerable population you probably interact with people close to you who are. The reservoir for this virus is people; the more people infected the more likely it will get to us the susceptible population. So please protect us by the simple act of wearing a mask.
I'm thinking it would help if stores and restaurants would start posting signs that say "Thank you for wearing a mask today." Again I am so grateful for the residents I see wearing a mask. It makes me feel loved and valued.
Jerry Sipe, Anderson
