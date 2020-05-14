If we don’t get red-shirted, we’re entering the last semester of our four-year courses in morals and intelligence. With final exams being held on Nov. 3, hopefully, here is some material to study.
Our Intelligence community, House of Representatives and Senate Intelligence Committee have all agreed that the Russians interfered in our 2016 election. Blaming Ukraine turned out to be a Russian propaganda campaign push by Moscow’s puppets. Would a ruthless dictator like Vladimir Putin that hates the USA back a candidate that really wanted to make America great again? Why is President Trump fighting so hard to hide his business dealing with China and Russia? Do you believe lies from cowardly pathological liars over the cold hard facts from honest brave Americans?
If you were told in December about a new virus that could kill millions, would you do nothing or act? After three months of daily briefings on exactly how dangerous the virus is, would you publicly call it a hoax or warn people? If tens of thousands died from your mishandling of the virus, would you publicly lie daily to their survivors or ask for forgiveness? If you push a false miracle drug for months that could kill more people needlessly, would you apologize to the victims’ families or lie to them? Would you underhandedly push for states to open knowing that could kill tens of thousands more?
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown
