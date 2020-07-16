Once again Evan Broderick is in trouble with law enforcement. Lucky it was just a mailbox and not a pedestrian or someone on a bicycle. Kudos to the person who got the license plate number.
What’s it going to take to get him off the road ... had it been anyone else they would be in jail. Guess daddy being mayor has its privileges. What an embarrassment he must be to the family. Pull up your big boy pants, Evan, and take your lumps like anyone else would have to do. Man up.
Marilyn Walker, Anderson
