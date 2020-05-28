Where is Alyssa Milano? Isn't she one of the faces of the Me Too movement? There's no evidence Christine Blasey Ford knew Bret Kavanaugh. Three witnesses couldn't verify her story. There's proof Tara Reade worked with Joe Biden in close quarters. She's accused him of sexual assault. Maybe it didn't happen. I thought that didn't matter. It didn't when Kavanaugh was accused.
Where is Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii? She said "I believe Christine. Men need to shut up and women need to be believed." All the Democrats said they believe Ford, but don't believe Reade. How do you figure? It's called standard Democrat math, where things don't add up. At least there's no videos of Donald Trump sniffing girls' hair.
The Me Too movement needs to be called the Me One movement. Because it only works for one side. If you're a liberal Democrat, they stay silent. If you're a conservative Republican, they come at you full force. And the hypocrites wouldn't have it any other way. The Me Too movement isn't Baskin Robbins with 31 flavors. And it's liberal. This movement is another Democrat hoax. During the era of Trump there's been dozens. And the losers are women. Thanks, Democrats.
Jim Anderson, Alexandria
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.