To: Rep. Melanie Wright, D-Yorktown, every day thousands U.S. citizens use medical marijuana and cannabis medications legally. You, your parents and your grandchildren are denied those options in Indiana just for political reasons. I have to ask why here in Indiana do you want the ones we love to wait till there is no hope to receive what has been shown over and over again to help those with a different address.
To: Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, and Dr. Andy Chambers who are concerned about the opioid and drug addiction in Indiana. Look at the research provided by the Hoosier Veterans for Medical Cannabis. States with legal access to medical marijuana have a lower death rate due to opioid addiction and lower rates of suicide.
To: Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, concerned about traffic deaths. Washington state legalized medical marijuana in 1998, 21 years ago. They openly promote its use and approved recreational use in 2012. Indiana has fewer people and has zero tolerance and total prohibition of marijuana. Yet from 2008–2018 Indiana killed 3,289 more people on our roads where alcohol is king. Just raw numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Also note Michigan and Illinois have much larger populations compared to Indiana, but Indiana again kills more people per capita than our neighbors with legal marijuana.
I am 68 years old in good health and I do not use marijuana. I will when it is needed.
Gary Baldwin, Alexandria
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.