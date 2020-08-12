This letter is in response to Mickey Bivens' letter of July 8. He is right on. I have written a couple of times in regard to the railroad tracks at several locations, including the ones mentioned by Mr. Bivens. One track in particular I had mentioned was 15th and Madison Avenue. After my letter to The Herald Bulletin, it was repaired. But none of the others were touched. I thought we were finally getting some results when they started repairing Scatterfield.
But as Mr. Bivens stated, it was a miserable failure. I agree with him; whoever can repair all these railroads correctly should remain in office. Otherwise, we should vote someone in who will make the repairs to help make Anderson a better city. We need other voices to speak up.
Kay Riggs, Anderson
