Welcome news for all Americans. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill will be passed and money will be going out to low-income people and so much more. It will help to speed up vaccine doses and distribution will help to get more people protected. It will also help state and local governments to keep first responders on the job.
A few months back a Trump lover wrote that Nancy Pelosi held up relief checks. It was Mitch McConnell who held it up and tried to do the same thing now.
Of course, once again Republicans apparently aren't interested in helping their own people in their states. All they are good for is obstructing any bill that Biden tries to pass to help all Americans. They are the party of no ideas and all they want to do is take care of their big donors. Republicans did not hesitate to pass a tax cut that cost nearly $2 trillion that 83% went to the fat cats and corporations that donate to them. It is time to end the filibuster so Democrats can pass legislation that helps all Americans, not just Republicans.
Jerry L. Hodson, Anderson
