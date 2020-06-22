Mr. Trump's performance in office has not only been weak and ill-prepared as to the pandemic, but also lacks in leadership and unity as we deal with racial strife.
This is a man who has no overt need for religion, yet he made a mockery of a photo op in front of a church. He made a strong pitch for opening houses of worship before Memorial Day, yet spent Sunday that weekend on the golf course. The image he puts forth is hypocritical.
To add to the problem is his blatant misuse of of authority — authority which he often does not have. He claimed he would override governors who did not choose to open these houses of worship, yet has no power to do so. He declared he might use active duty military on American soil, but again has no support to do so. He tends to act like he can ignore the Constitution and the rights therein. Religious leaders and senior military personnel have spoken in opposition to the president's behavior. His inability to show compassion came when, in reference to the stock market climbing, Mr. Trump called upon the name of George Floyd saying "this is a good day for him." I'm sorry, but the man is dead. The motive and agenda here is reelection for an insecure incumbent whose support is fading.
When we need a message of care, calm and direction, we get militaristic, power-driven threats. The pattern of insensitivity and incompetence goes on.
Thomas Murray, Alexandria
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.