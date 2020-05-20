Mike Pence said this will all be over by Memorial Day, so let’s celebrate President Trump style the first two weeks of June with a tour. We’ll call the tour the Mask and Gloves Absent tour, or MAGA for short. With the virus behind us there will be no need for mask or gloves.
This can all be paid for by selling GOP’s merchandise and guns and ammo. It will be like Comic-Con and gun and knife show mixture, with lots of finger foods. Fun for the whole GOP family.
Trump, Pence, their propagandists and Republicans pushing complete opening of the nation can show their leadership and bravery by going on this meet-and-greet tour. With them will be owners of the meat packing plants and nursing homes hit hard by the virus. Special guests will be the profiteers from the PPE industry that lobbied against a presidential order to mobilize the nation to make PPEs so they could profit more. Each person on the tour must bring two family members as guests in their booth with them. A great chance for these people to show the intelligentsia that they’re not greedy selfish scammers hiding in ivory towers during a pandemic.
The tour will be free admission to all to enter. This will be a great chance for millions of Trump supporters to shake his hand and thank him on the job he’s been doing. Pence would rather be thanked face-to-face for the way he’s handled the virus.
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown
