Mary Trump wrote that her aunt Marianne did her uncle Donald’s homework and that Joe Shapiro took her uncle’s SATs. Having someone else do your homework and take your SATs doesn’t sound like actions of a genius. Aunt Marianne and Joe Shapiro couldn’t take Uncle Donald’s tests for him and his overall grades would reflect his true genius. If Donald Trump would unblock his school records for the public to see, it would help his claim of being a genius.
Trump and Michael Cohen worked and socialized closely together for many years. In Cohen's upcoming book he calls Trump a “cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator and con man," but he doesn’t call him a genius. He also wrote that he was Trump’s back channel to Vladimir Putin in 2016 and that Trump had colluded with the Russians to become president.
If only Trump’s longtime friend Jeffery Epstein was alive. Would he say that Trump is a genius or “what kind of genius hangs out with me for years and doesn’t catch on that I’m a child molesting pimp.”
Former Trump Cabinet members have called Trump dumb, lazy and unable to comprehend but none of them are calling him a genius.
Since the coronavirus has cut back on rallies, Trump has been spending more time playing golf. If he took a day away from the course to take tests like the GED and/or the SATs live on TV, he could prove his genius and silence his critics.
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown
