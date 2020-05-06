In full disclosure, I am a semi-retired psychologist, a registered Republican and a citizen who, based on the past three years, has come to appreciate the risk and dangerousness of allowing Donald Trump to remain in the presidency.
There is an old saying in reference to "common sense" – it is not very common and generally does not make much sense. With remarks made by President Trump on 4/23/20, it would seem he does not accept or is not aware of what should be "common knowledge." I am specifically referring to his remarks, in front of medical advisers, that ingesting or injecting disinfectant could be a treatment or cure for the coronavirus. If a man-on-the-street poll was taken, a very high percentage of people would know for sure this would be unsafe and risky behavior. Yet this man continues to advise and "guide" Americans, especially his base, with misinformation.
To add insult to his already unsupportable claim, the next day he tried to pass it off as sarcasm. He is not a naturally funny or humorous man but the worst part of his claim is that in the midst of a serious health crisis there is no room for sarcasm. His responsibility as president is to ensure the welfare of all Americans. He does not accomplish this goal by passing on speculative thoughts or musings which are not true. I pray our citizens will see how ill equipped this man is to lead.
Thomas E. Murray, Ed.D., Alexandria
