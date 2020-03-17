The Anderson Herald Bulletin (Sunday, March 15) paper had an article “Open Record Laws Closed,” by Traci L. Miller. It discussed the failing of police departments across the state which do not provide daily records of crimes and incidents as required by Indiana's law. These are daily logs required by law to be “public."
Based on the article, Madison County Sheriff's Department does not create or provide these detailed reports even when asked. The Madison County sheriff, Scott Mellinger, said the following on this issue: “There are countless laws on the books for public and private that are not followed to the letter of the law because both parties involved have been seemingly satisfied.”
Sheriff Mellinger, I am not “satisfied." How can we as a public support the changes you are wanting to implement in jail operations when we don't know what your department is doing to protect and serve us? How many arrests are for crimes against humanity and how many are arrested for drug addiction and mental health issues? We need a jail for law breakers not for people in need of addiction treatment and mental health treatment. I support our law enforcement, but I am far from satisfied.
Gary Baldwin, Alexandria
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.