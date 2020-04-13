Vladimir Putin announced he’ll be Russia’s dictator up to 2036 and Donald Trump lied numerous times during his daily news conferences. Ob-la-di, ob-la-da, life goes on.
Somewhere down the line this year there will be a debate between Trump and Joe Biden. We know Trump will be calling Biden "Sleepy Joe" or something else before the debate and maybe during. If Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. needs a nickname for Trump, he should ask his supporters. I know I have two cents to throw in.
Trump has called numerous things hoaxes, so my nickname choice be “The Hoaxster.” The Hoaxster isn’t pushing prayers and vitamins on his little Hoaxsters but lies and hate. Joe has many of Trump’s trumped up hoaxes has talked about. Just on Feb. 28 Trump told a crowd the coronavirus was a hoax. Trump suggested that hospitals running short on supplies was a hoax. Some of Trump’s other hoaxes, like Russia interfering in our election to get him elected. Trump paying off a porn star, allegations of assaulting women are hoaxes. Trump owing Russians billions and being puppet of Putin are hoaxes. Trump being a business failure was a hoax. Trump blackmailing Ukraine was a hoax. Trump cutting Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid was a hoax. The list goes on and on, but there’s one thing we know, and that’s Trump has lied to Americans more than any politician in our history.
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown
