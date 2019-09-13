President Obama officially began his assault on Christian military members and their religious liberties in 2013 when it was announced in the military: “Religious proselytization is not permitted within the Department of Defense .... Court Martials will be decided on a case-by-case basis ....” Unconstitutional as it was, these efforts to punish and silence Christian chaplains and service members were ungodly.
What did this mean? Christian chaplains and service members risked court-martial, prosecution, or even discharge, if they talked about Jesus, quoted the Bible, or shared their faith with others. Under Obama’s guidance, if an atheist, homosexual, or non-Christian was offended in any way, the Christian member could be punished. Obama’s policies are still in effect today. It’s time for them to be repealed.
Chaplains are forced against biblical teaching to facilitate same-sex marriage ceremonies. If they refuse, they suffer punitive consequences. Under Obama’s policies, still in force, many chaplains have already faced ridicule and lost the ability to stand true to their beliefs. Numerous other service members have also suffered punitive measures for standing in their Christian beliefs.
Obama’s actions were unprecedented in American history, wrong, immoral, and a grave threat to religious freedom.
Evil can only succeed if good men do nothing. America’s Christian service members should be protected, and not prosecuted for standing in their faith. Please contact your senators and representatives, and recommend these leftist policies be rescinded.
Michael Imhof, Aurora, Illinois
