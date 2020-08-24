I don't believe Jake Brown is acting like a police chief. I wonder what happened between him and Officer Reynolds before Brown was politically appointed that he wanted to get back at Reynolds for the supposed chokehold which didn't happen.
What I observed in the pictures was an arm bar takedown. At no time did Reynolds choke the suspect. I graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and during the defensive tactics training was taught this procedure. This officer has been with the Anderson Police Department for five years with no disciplinary actions.
From talking to APD officers, which will not be named, Officer Reynolds has been an outstanding officer and is well liked and respected in the department. I have never met Officer Reynolds. I would love to, because of what the officers have said about him. If I was still on the job and not retired, I would trust him to have my back, as I would have his.
Brown should treat his officers with the trust and respect they deserve.
I hope and pray the board retains this officer and puts him back on the job.
Cliff W. Terry, Alexandria
