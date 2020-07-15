First of all, I would like to make an open request to the Anderson school board and principals to require face masks for at least high school and junior high students. They are old enough that they can go places by themselves, and if they have no more respect to wear masks in school they may not have the wisdom to make good choices in where they go on their own. So they are the ones more likely to be exposed to COVID-19 and bring it back to others.
When seat belts were first required, people complained that it didn’t give them freedom or that it made them uncomfortable, but it was proven to save lives. And now we comply or face tickets. When you see a sign saying “No shoes, no shirt, no service,” it may annoy you, but you comply, or you can’t go into that business. We need to get used to the idea of wearing a mask, mainly for the safety of others.
And if the schools will not require it, I appeal to the compassion and kindness of parents to model the wearing of masks, not only for your own children, but for the potential exposure from asymptomatic to those who are more vulnerable.
Can Anderson please be known as a caring, responsible community?
Cheryl Willowby, Anderson
