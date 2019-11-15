Impeachment is necessary whenever a president violates the public trust. Impeachment is mandatory whenever a president violates the law. Impeachment is the appropriate remedy whenever a president is possibly engaged in extortion, bribery, witness tampering, and multiple counts of obstruction of justice.
Impeachment can never be initiated by the petty differences that arise between parties and their views on public policy, it is reserved for those times in our History that require it based upon the willful misconduct of public officials.
Impeachment cannot be the child of passion. It must be in every instance the offspring of reason and be based upon the deliberative examination of the factual evidence before us.
In the coming days and weeks we will see the case against the president unfold in public hearings through the testimony of key witnesses to the events which have caused us to question the conduct of our nation's highest elected official.
We must understand that impeachment is not about the last election nor is it about the next. Impeachment is based solely on the misconduct of the president in the exercise of his official duties during his time in office.
Impeachment serves to inflame the partisan passions of party loyalists but that temporary discomfort for the nation must be endured so that the Constitution is preserved and its most basic premise that no one is above the law be upheld rather than that premise being relegated to being merely a theoretical platitude.
James R. Willis, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.